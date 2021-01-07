DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inverter Generator Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The inverter generator market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020-2025.
The global market is experiencing growth due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and the proliferation of chargeable electronic devices. North America generated the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing camping and power grid failure in countries such as the US and Canada and climate changes in North America.
APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Due to weather and non-weather-related conditions in APAC countries, power outages are expected to impact the demand for inverter generators' growth positively. The building & construction industry is on the rise in India and China due to government initiatives to develop smart cities, which is expected to generate portable generators' demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in camping activities worldwide, especially in Europe, along with the rising disposable income and increased consumption of consumer electronics, is expected to boost the market for inverter generators during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the inverter generator market during the forecast period:
- Proliferation of Electronic Devices
- Use of Biofuels for Power Generation
- Increased Usage of Solar Energy
The study considers the present scenario of the inverter generator market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Inverter Generator Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by fuel, application, size type, geography. Increasing camping activities are expected to boost the demand for inverter generators globally. Consumers have become more dependent on personal communicating devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops during the lockdown. Millennials, especially, who are born in the era of smartphones, have shown increasing inclination toward hand-held devices and smartphones. The dramatic rise of music festivals since the late 2000s, which spread over the weekend to a couple of days, has spawned the popularity of camping tents, which are indirectly affected the demand for campsite and recreational generators.
The global gas-powered commercial inverter generator market was valued at over $625 million in 2019. Gas-powered devices are in demand and are proving to be an excellent choice for tougher and demanding tasks. However, reducing oil prices would raise competition for gas-powered devices. These machines do not require charging, but they need regular maintenance to keep up performance and improve durability. Moreover, changing government regulations on pollutions is one of the major challenges faced by diesel generators.
Recreational inverter generators are designed to be a portable power source, which is one of the major factors for increased application. As compact and designed to carry with one hand, they max out at around 2,000 watts, which is maximum for tailgating or camping. Continuous innovations in this segment are boosting the industry. Vendors are increasingly collaborating with tech companies to increase usability and acceptance among consumers. Vendors are incorporating telescoping handles in their generators, which helps them in maneuverability. They are also integrating Bluetooth technology, which sends critical information to the user's smartphone, including current output wattage, fuel level, and remaining run time. However, they are compact and reliable. Research shows that these models emit carbon monoxide at a rate that can quickly build up to unsafe levels in an enclosed space.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the inverter generator market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the inverter generator market shares?
3. What is the growth of the APAC inverter generator market during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the inverter generator market?
