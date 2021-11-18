MCCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IQ Business Group Inc (IQBG), provider of information and management solutions to highly regulated industries and the public sector, has been awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract (DIR-CPO-4822) for Ancora Software and M-Files.
IQBG's continued commitment to customer service and focus on quality and world class execution all contributed to the successful award of this contract. When combined with IQBG's existing Texas operations and customers, this contract expects to strengthen IQBG's position as a business leader to Texas Governments for years to come.
"M-Files and Ancora Software have been valuable partners to the IQ Business Group for many years now," said Chris Legnon, Central Regional Director for IQBG Inc, "so it's absolutely wonderful we can now offer their brands to Texas DIR customers and stakeholders."
IQBG offers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Enterprise Information Management (EIM) related Software as a Service (SaaS) and client-hosted products such as AncoraDocs and M-Files at a significant discount for Texas DIR customers. Professional Services such as installation, configuration, design, implementation, support, and maintenance are available with individual statements of work. This contracting vehicle can also procure services such as high-level assessments, requirements analysis, and solution design regardless of the ECM or EIM platform.
The IQBG contract may be used by state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state.
About IQBG
Headquartered in McLean, VA, the IQ Business Group (IQBG) is a leading provider of information and management solutions to highly regulated industries and the public sector. For more than 11 years, IQBG has applied their industry knowledge and expertise to help customers become more competitive, efficient, and profitable through the application of innovative technologies, greater efficiencies, and cloud solutions.
SOURCE: IQBG, Inc.
For Media Inquiries, please contact marketing@iqbginc.com
Media Contact
Chris Legnon, IQBG, 5124234481, clegnon@iqbginc.com
SOURCE IQBG