MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IQ Business Group, Inc. (IQBG) is pleased to announce Certified Delivery Partner status effective June 2021 with M-Files located in Tampere, Finland. This partnership will enable IQBG to provide new support to our customers with direct implementation of M-Files solutions.
"IQBG is proud to have completed the requirements for and now is an M-Files Certified M-Files Delivery Partner," says Greg Lloyd, Vice President of Client Delivery Services at IQBG. "We look forward to continuing to expand M-Files use at existing clients and are excited to help new prospects begin their journey toward managing information more intelligently."
IQBG will now be able to deliver and implement M-Files solutions, including powerful process automation tools, the M-Files always-available cloud document repository, and electronic document management. These products increase productivity by reducing time spent searching for documents and by automating repetitive workflows. M-Files solutions are compatible with Microsoft 365.
About IQBG: Founded in 1998 and headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, IQBG is a leading provider of Enterprise Content and Records Management (ECRM) solutions to highly regulated industries and the public sector. IQBG subject matter experts (SMEs) and engineers combine industry intelligence with leading technologies to provide a broad range of information and records management services including strategy, operations, governance, systems engineering and integration, and change management.
IQBG is a designated Small Business under the SBA size standards applicable to the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Schedule, including GSA 36 SIN 51-600 Electronic Records Management Solutions and GSA 70 SIN 132-51 Information Technology Services. IQBG solutions are used by public and private sector organizations to meet information governance needs, including the identification, securing, and management of records and content.
About M-Files: M-Files is an intelligent information management platform that helps companies make smart connections across the business and automate critical business processes, while at the same time keeping information secured and controlled. In the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platform, M-Files was positioned as a Visionary.
