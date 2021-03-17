MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taxpayers who e-file their form 2290 online through eform2290 can now make HVUT payments through their credit/debit cards. Until now, card payments have been disabled by the IRS, which has led to thousands of taxpayers relying on EFW, EFTPS and check/money orders to pay their heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax.
Truckers who have registered a heavy highway motor vehicle with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more in their name must file Form 2290 and pay their Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax. The tax amount is calculated based on the gross weight of the vehicle and the first use month. Once the tax payment is calculated, the taxpayer can proceed to pay the tax through a credit/debit card. They will be charged a processing fee by the e-filing service provider on top of the tax amount that needs to be paid.
There are many reasons why taxpayers prefer to pay their tax through credit/debit card:
Credit/debit card is the easiest and most preferred mode of payment for taxpayers. The IRS accepts credit card payments made online, over phone, or through an e-filing system.
Card payment is the safest way to pay the HVUT tax. User details are not stored in a third-party system anywhere and the transaction takes place over an encrypted network.
Credit/Debit card transactions can be completed on-the-go by entering the user's card details. The user does not have to use any payment vouchers to complete the transaction.
Unlike checks or money orders, card transactions are fast and completed within seconds. This means the user has less chance of incurring late filing penalties and interests, even if they are filing on the last day of the tax deadline.
The IRS does not charge extra fees for paying HVUT through credit/debit card. After the payment, the transaction will be listed as "United States Treasury Tax Payment" or something similar in the user's bank statement.
In order to cancel a payment, the cardholder needs to get in touch with the card processor as neither the IRS nor the e-filing service provider is authorized for payment cancellation. Here are some of the other points to keep in mind while paying HVUT tax through a credit/debit card:
The user does not need to send in a voucher if they pay by card.
The IRS will refund any overpayment unless the user owes a debt.
Federal tax lien releases can take up to 30 days after receiving the payment; liens may remain for other individuals who haven't fully paid their portion.
If tax filing is carried out through an online service or software, service charges apply.
