WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the westernmost point and Territory of the United States, Guam's unofficial motto is "Where America's Day Begins." It will also be where the first 9-1-1 calls on a calendar day will be dispatched using Caliber's Computer-Aided Dispatch solutions.
After a thorough evaluation process, the Guam Fire Department (GFD) announced the award and notice to proceed with Tyto Government Solutions (Tyto) to upgrade from the existing obsolete E9-1-1 system and deliver Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) equipment, technology, and services. The NG9-1-1 system will give emergency call takers and first responders an accurate and comprehensive view of incidents, improved caller location, enhanced mapping, decision support tools, and more. Among the project's various components, Caliber Public Safety, a Tyto GSI partner, will deliver the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Mobile solutions, including PocketRescue™ – a smartphone application enabling access to mission-critical information.
Caliber Public Safety and Tyto team members are on-island this month meeting with the various project stakeholders gathering data and planning for the installation and training in this transformative project.
"While our administration restored the 911 special fund, we must also follow through with ensuring the proper systems are in place to enable our first responders to perform their life-saving mission," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero.
"Fire Chief Stone and the GFD Team are beyond excited to finally have reached this milestone and give the world's current 911 technology to the Emergency Medical Dispatchers within the 911 Communications Center," said Acting Fire Chief Joey C. San Nicolas.
About Caliber Public Safety
Caliber Public Safety offers enterprise solutions in the areas of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management Software (RMS), and Mobile solutions. Additionally, through strategic partnerships we have expanded our scope and reach, positioning our business to provide innovative products for agencies of every size throughout the United States.
Caliber Public Safety is a business unit of the Harris Operating Group of Constellation Software, Inc. Harris Systems USA, Inc. is a member of the Harris Operating Group and is one of the legal entities that markets and distributes software products and services under the Caliber Public Safety (Caliber) platform. Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI) is an international provider of market-leading software and services to various industries, both in the public and private sectors.
About Tyto Athene
Tyto Athene is an IT services and solutions company that provides mission-focused digital transformation to enhance the client experience and enable them to achieve desired outcomes. Tyto Athene's services and solutions embody its domain expertise in four major Technology domains: Network Modernization, Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, and IT Services Management. Tyto offers a broad range of service delivery models including design/install projects, Managed Services, and 'As-a-Service'. With over fifty years of experience, Tyto supports Defense, National Security, Civilian, and Public Safety clients across the United States and around the globe.
