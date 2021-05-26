LEBANON, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From coast to coast, and around the world, a dangerous and drastic surge in antisemitism is apparent. This rise in antisemitism is attributed to and exacerbated by the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. As the violence between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, its effects are felt by Jewish individuals and communities in big cities and small towns alike.
Relentless acts of harassment, vandalism, and violence against the Jewish community are widespread. An outpouring of online abuse (i.e., hate speech, slurs) are festering, predominantly across social media platforms and channels. An analysis of Twitter by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in the days following the onset of the conflict, found nearly 20,000 tweets with variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right."
According to ADL, this inflammatory rhetoric has consequences: "attacks in real life on real people targeted for no other reason than they are Jewish." These senseless acts of violence have materialized overseas, throughout the West Coast, down south, and everywhere in between. Nevertheless, rising levels of antisemitism are perhaps most alarming across the Tri-State Area, that is, spiraling in New York, and climbing in New Jersey.
Across New York City, members of the Jewish community suffer random and brutal attacks that at times have resulted in injury and/or hospitalization. Numerous synagogues citywide have also been targets of destruction ranging from broken windows and broken doors, in some instances shattered by hurled rocks, to burned Israeli flags flying on the property.
In North Jersey, where Jewish American and Arab communities are prevalent, recent Pro-Palestine demonstration activity in Paterson drew thousands of individuals on two separate occasions. Additional protest activity in Jersey City sought to block the sale of weapons to Israel in wake of the ongoing violence. Moreover, the political divide in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has widened along party lines in New Jersey, further complicating the crisis. While a plethora of state and federal elected officials have vocalized support for Israel in times of conflict, as of late, several other officials are harshly criticizing Israel and the United States' alliance with them.
In wake of an explosion of violence and targeted attacks against the Jewish community, out of an abundance of caution, The K Street Group strongly encourages synagogues and other places of worship to contact Chief Operating Officer, Bob Aromando to evaluate additional security options available.
The K Street Group provides armed security professionals, K9 explosive detection services, social media intelligence analysis, marked police-like patrol vehicles, and CCTV.
