SHANGHAI, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At present, the COVID-19 epidemic has been effectively controlled in China, and some overseas countries have managed to stabilize the epidemic situation after several months of travel restrictions. Considering the exhibition industry is important to promote cross-regional economic and trade cooperations, a guideline on the prevention and control of COVID-19 issued by the State Council of China in May declared that all kinds of necessary conferences and exhibitions can be held with a high standard onsite hygiene measures and proper personnel management.
During the pandemic, the organizers of wire & Tube China pay close attention to the changes in the domestic and international situation. In addition to the establishment of a joint emergency team, the organizers have actively created a new model of an "offline + online" combined exhibition, which can not only warm up the exhibition, but also break the boundaries of time and space to network exhibitors with buyers.
Meanwhile, the newly launched "THERMPROCESS China Pavilion" and "Saw EXPO China Pavilion" at Tube China are under active preparation. Many domestic and international companies specialized in heat treatment and sawing related process will gather in Hall E1 to showcase the state-of-the-art machinery, technologies, relevant accessories and materials. Both dedicated pavilions will help exhibitors build connections with professional buyers from the automobile and parts manufacturing industry, aerospace industry, non-ferrous metals industry and other industries.
On the other hand, although many exhibitors' production and sales in the first half of the year were suspended due to the epidemic, their trust in wire & Tube China has not diminished. So far, over 600 companies have confirmed their participation in wire China, and nearly 340 companies have submitted booking applications for Tube China. Country and region pavilions from Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Korea, Japan, and China Taiwan are expected to join the exhibition at the same time.
Some of the big names in wire & Tube China 2020
wire China: Hefei Smarter, Wuxi Hengtai, Langfang Xinming, Shanghai Kingstone, Handing Machinery, Singcheer Machinery, Honta Machinery, Jiangsu Newtopp, Jiangsu Fuchuan, Jingtie Machinery, Gemwell, Borouge, Hanwha, Elantas, Numalliance, Carl Bechem, Bekaert, Troester，SWPG, Schmolz Bickenbach, Sket, Zumbach, August Strecker, Condat, NUC, Haicheng Greatx, DSR wire, Suzuki Garphyttan, Sheng Chyean, Teijin Aramid, Proton, etc.
Tube China: Transfluid, Heinz Berger, Wecotech, IMS, KELLER HCW, KTM, EMAG, Horn, Wieland, Dungs, ECM, Handuk, Suzhou Kinkaltech, Jinan Jinqiang, Hebei Changfeng, Jinyi Machinery, New Victor Industrial, Shenyang Contor, Boai Pipeline, Longxin Laser, Juyi Steel Pipe, Guoqiang Industry.
*Please visit www.wirechina.net or www.tubechina.net for the full exhibitor list.
Ensuring the health and safety of every participant is always our top priority. The organizers will strictly follow the COVID-19 protection guidelines and provide all participants with a safe communication platform. Besides, in response to the prevention and control measures on COVID-19 in Shanghai, all participants need to do online real-name registration before the show, then present health code and take temperature onsite. Please click here to register online to get the pass to wire & Tube China 2020.
We are full of confidence: "The clouds will disperse, and the industry will never stop developing." We look forward to meeting you this fall in September! For more information about the exhibition and exhibitors, please visit the official website: www.wirechina.net; www.tubechina.net; or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wire-tube-china/.
