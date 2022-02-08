ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced that the company's cloud-native IDP platform is now available to public sector organizations using Microsoft Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) and GCC High.
Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) and GCC High are public cloud environments designed to ensure compliance with various federal information and cybersecurity regulations.
By leveraging the KnowledgeLake IDP platform within GCC and GCC High environments, government agencies, defense contractors, and other entities that require the extra security and control provisions can help ensure compliance and better protect confidential information while also benefiting from increased speed and performance.
"Maintaining regulatory compliance and ensuring data security is paramount for government entities, vendors, and contractors within the federal ecosystem, especially when doing business in the cloud," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake. "The Office 365 GCC and GCC High environments are among the most secure and compliant platforms available, and KnowledgeLake is proud to be one of few ISVs to fully support these environments."
Microsoft has developed tailor-made cloud solutions to cater to the unique requirements of federal, state, territorial and tribal entities and other US Public Sector Customers. The primary objective of these solutions is to ensure adherence to the stringent regulatory requirements of handling government data.
Customers interested in procuring these solutions must meet eligibility criteria. Microsoft Office 365 GCC implements strict compliance measures that are unique to the US government's requirements.
"Government entities across North America have recognized the power, flexibility, and security provided by Microsoft Azure cloud offerings," added Cameron, "It's no surprise that we're seeing large numbers of agencies migrating to Microsoft GCC and GCC High. KnowledgeLake is able to offer them cloud-native intelligent document processing services in these environments."
About KnowledgeLake
KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines intelligent document capture and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.
Media Contact
Matthew Meigs, Third I Communications, +1 (415) 686-6178, matt@thirdicommunications.com
SOURCE KnowledgeLake