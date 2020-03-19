ATLANTA, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krystal Company is advising guests that we have completed our investigation into the security incident previously announced on October 24, 2019 involving one of the payment processing systems that services some of our restaurants. We have updated the dedicated page on our website – http://krystal.com/security/ – to further explain the incident and provide guidance on what our guests can do to protect their personal information, if they have not already undertaken steps in response to our prior announcement.
Our investigation identified suspicious cyber-related activity in our environment and the presence of malware on certain point of sale terminals associated with one of our payment processing systems. This malware was designed to copy payment card information from cards swiped on an infected point of sale terminal. Based on our investigation, the unauthorized access to payment card information for the impacted payment processing system generally occurred from July 2, 2019 through September 27, 2019, with some stores impacted over a shorter timeframe. We have posted on our website a list of the restaurant locations involved in the incident and the respective timeframes of impact, which vary by location.
We remind all of our guests to be vigilant and that it is always good practice to review their payment card statements regularly and report any unusual or unauthorized purchases to their financial institution. Guests with additional questions may also call our call center at 1-800-457-9782, which is open 24 hours, 7-days-a-week.
Krystal is committed to ensuring that the personal information in our care is protected, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement and the payment card brands concerning the incident, and we will continue to take steps to strengthen and enhance the security of our systems as we move forward.
