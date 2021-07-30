CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the affordable Focus XE 14-inch laptop. This ultra-portable and energy-efficient system is a great choice for developers, creators, and those who are looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience but don't need the power, complexity, or expense of a dedicated GPU.
Hardware highlights include the fast and power-efficient Intel 11th generation CPUs with graphics that are 3 times faster than the prior generation. Numerous high-speed audio and data ports include Thunderbolt 4 and the capacity to attach multiple 4K displays. Customers can customize their XE with up to 64GB of high-speed 3200Mhz Dual-Channel RAM, and up to 2T of NVMe storage.
About Kubuntu Focus:
Kubuntu Focus provides the ultimate Linux systems and solutions for developers, engineers, and scientists. Save valuable time every day with carefully selected curated apps, custom tools, hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations, and high-performance premium components. The Kubuntu OS combines the industry-standard Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the beautiful yet familiar KDE Plasma desktop.
Testimonials:
"The search for a Linux laptop is over. I have been using Linux for over 25 years. Having the right hardware and the right software has always been a challenge. It has always been doable but in a crafty, artisanal, time-consuming way. It was an art. K-Focus has managed to industrialize this process so that the user has a similar or better experience than on a Mac or Windows. They made the right compromises to build a durable offering for engineers, scientists, and media professionals."
Jean-Georges Perrin
Senior Enterprise Architect at The NPD Group
Media Contact:
Please direct questions to Candace Gillhoolley, Kubuntu Focus, cgillhoolley@kfocus.org, or call Sales at 1-844-536-2871.
Press images and materials are available from our public drive.
Learn more at https://kfocus.org or the XE product page.
