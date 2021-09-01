CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, the Kubuntu Focus Team announced the launch of the highly capable Focus XE laptop. Now they have introduced a less expensive configuration that is nicely equipped yet starts at just $895.
Dana Roth, CEO of the Kubuntu Focus project, describes the new configuration and pricing:
"Like all Focus systems, the XE saves our customers time every day with carefully curated software, helpful tools, and focused Linux-First support. It's the best way to get a fully optimized and supported Linux laptop without an IT department.
With the new configurations, we were determined to bring all these benefits to a more accessible price point without compromising our values. For example, the XE always uses top-quality, high-speed components as our customers have come to expect."
About Kubuntu Focus:
Kubuntu Focus laptops take the guesswork out of system configuration and administration while empowering developers and companies to focus on innovation. They can eliminate days or weeks of setup with:
- Linux-first support
- Pre-configured curated apps
- Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations
- Unique and useful GUI tools
- Always high-speed NVMe drives
- Always high-speed RAM
- Write once and deploy with industry-standard Ubuntu® 20.04 LTS
Paco Nathan, founder of Derwen AI, shares his experience using the Kubuntu Focus M2:
"Kubuntu Focus pioneered 'DevOps' to the Desktop, which I leverage to run bare metal on a GPU laptop, in much the same environment as my HPC cluster in the cloud. No messing around with excuses like 'brew', 'xcode', or ridiculous paths that involve backslashes.
Get to work straight away with zero tech giant overhead, while [the Kubuntu Focus Team] has your back with responsive experts, tested system management, and drama-free patches in daily package upgrades. Crunch your data and build large models without waiting for permission."
