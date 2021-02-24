CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the field of linear measuring technology, Kübler has further developed a draw-wire encoder that has already proven its worth. The C105 newly designed cable outlet is extremely flexible and compensates for mounting tolerances. This leads to increased availability even under adverse installation conditions.
The rope pull mechanism can be combined with various sensors. Analog, incremental and fieldbus interfaces can therefore be freely selected. The alignment of the connection technology, for example the flange-mounted encoder, can be optimally aligned depending on the application or space conditions. In the course of the increasing safety requirements in mobile automation, some sensors are now installed in two versions. This means an increase in overall costs, higher installation costs and space problems. In its compact and robust design, the new C105 draw-wire encoder also offers a redundant variant with redundant analogue sensor (4 ... 20 mA or potentiometer).
