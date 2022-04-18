The latest update to 2021 ezW2Correction Software from Halfpricesoft.com includes a new feature for importing form data electronically. Download and test drive for 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have added an import feature with the newest 2021 ezW2Correction to allow W2 data to be uploaded to W-2c forms, saving time and increasing accuracy. As an added bonus, ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.
"New 2021 ezW2Correction software offers two options to import data easily per customer requests." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single installation. It prints W2C and W3C for 2011 to 2021. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.
Halfpricesoft.com wants to make sure every customer is satisfied, so ezW2Correction is available for no cost trial. Customers simply go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
and download the software. All features are fully functional in the trial version, but print-outs include a watermark until a license key is purchased and entered.
EzW2Correction Software -- Affordable, Easy to Use and Feature Rich
Like other software titles, ezW2Correciton Software saves customers time and money with a variety of features, including but not limited to:
● Prints forms on plain paper using standard laser printer
● Prints forms using IRS-approved substitute form layout
● Eliminates need for expensive pre-printed W-2c and W-3c forms
● Prints forms to PDF (portable document format) file for electronic distribution to employees via e-mail or web download
● Go green by printing recipient copies into PDF format files
● Intuitive, easy-to-use interface
● Point-and-click simplicity
● No accounting background required
● No extensive computer experience required
All printed and electronic forms output from ezW2Correction meet IRS compatibility requirements.
To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
