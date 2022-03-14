DETROIT, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although Halfpricesoft.com has been in business for almost two decades, some business owners remain leery of purchasing through online companies they have not previously dealt with. Because of this, the latest ezW2Correction 2021 tax software and other applications are now available through Amazon.com. This creates a greater peace of mind from Amazon customers that are comfortable knowing Amazon only allows reputable businesses to advertise on the site.
Starting at just 49.00 for a single installation print and mail version, ezW2Correction tax preparation software offers small businesses an easy and less expensive way to print W2 and W3 correction forms, in-house.
"The latest 2021 ezW2Correction software is currently available on Amazon for customer peace of mind." said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge.
IRS has approved ezW2Correction software to print forms on plain white paper, it saves money on expensive red-ink forms. To ensure even more customer satisfaction, Halfpricesoft.com makes ezW2Correction software available for test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
(Please note, efile and network capability is not available in the test version).
Download and purchase to begin processing W2C and W3C forms immediately:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.
The main features for ezW2Correction include, but are not limited to:
- Network versions available to process from multiple locations or computers (Additional charge)
- ezW2Correction software prints W2C (Copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C plain on white paper and is SSA-approved
- ezW2 Correction fills data on pre-printed forms
- ezW2 Correction prints recipient copies into digital PDF file (Additional charge)
- ezW2 Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one low cost
- Environmentally friendly with efile and PDF feature (Additional charge)
Eliminate W2C and W3C worry with this innovative and easy to use application. Halfpricesoft.com invites all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
