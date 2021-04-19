LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Light of the World (La Luz del Mundo) – a Christian-based faith comprised of countless congregations across continents – today announced the official launch of its new website: http://www.tlotw.org.
The website was designed to better connect its growing congregations and highlight the life-changing impact of The Light of the World globally – from humanitarian aid missions, to local community outreach, to its many educational and cultural programs.
On the newly released website, visitors are welcomed to learn more about the powerful and inclusive message of Jesus Christ and can get up to date on some of the latest news from The Light of the World's members worldwide. The site also includes links to its various social media profiles, allowing users to follow and engage with the Light of the World community.
Additionally, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect religious services around the world, the new Light of the World website features regular sermons easily available through live-streamed broadcasts, accessible directly from the homepage.
"The Light of the World faith has grown significantly in recent years, and as the number of our congregations continues to grow throughout the United States and beyond, we wanted to create a website where we could share our message of service and unity," said Judith Sandoval, spokesperson. "We hope that the new website will help people learn more about our faith, history, and community service, while spreading the saving Gospel of Jesus Christ."
People interested in learning more are invited to visit http://www.tlotw.org and are encouraged to follow The Light of the World on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
ABOUT THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD
The Light of the World is a welcoming and inclusive faith, whose teachings are based on Christian principles rooted in the Holy Bible and practiced worldwide. The Light of the World faith teaches its members to spread kindness, respect, and love for all in the spirit of the Christian covenant and believes in unwavering faithfulness to God and service to mankind. The Light of the World is comprised of countless congregations across five continents. To learn more, please visit: http://www.tlotw.org.
Media Contact
Judith Sandoval, The Light of the World, (844) 557-9498, press@tlotw.org
