SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Linda Baker Team today announced the formation of Milestone Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The association will ensure that Milestone Realty, an innovative and collaborative firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
The Linda Baker Team will continue to deliver top-tier client care and full-service offerings through its new brand, Milestone Realty. The firm is led by an 18-year industry veteran, Linda Baker, who has helped hundreds of clients through the milestone event of buying or selling a home. As a former director of finance who oversaw marketing events at the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Baker is no stranger to creating smooth end-to-end client experiences. Her leadership skills have earned her the YWCA Tribute to Women and Industry award.
To help clients tap into their vision of home and bring it to life, Milestone Realty takes an out-of-the-box approach that leads to memorable experiences. The firm serves a range of Silicon Valley buyers and sellers with diverse lifestyles, from millennials to empty nesters.
Partnering with Side will ensure Milestone Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Milestone Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Milestone Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"A home is a key to the future, and it can unlock dreams," said Baker. For such a milestone event, it's important to have the right partner. Side's best-in-class technology, tools, and services help us be that partner for our clients as we focus on what matters most, delivering an exceptional experience."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Milestone Realty
The team at Milestone Realty knows that real estate is about more than buying or selling a property. With enthusiastic energy and a touch of wit, its forward-thinking professionals leverage local market insight and tech-savvy tools to help buyers and sellers curate their desired Silicon Valley lifestyles. They serve as trusted guides for every decision, offering clients full-service solutions and elevated care. For more information, visit http://www.remilestone.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
