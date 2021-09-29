BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnSoftek Inc., a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for behavioral health and human services organizations, has announced a partnership with The Link & Option Center, Inc. of South Holland, IL, to provide a comprehensive suite of services based on DrCloudEHR.
The Link & Option Center, Inc. was founded on principles of providing quality intervention and prevention programs and services initially for youth and young adults. The Link Option Center, Inc. expanded its scope and purpose in response to the community's growing demand for health and human services to include prevention, intervention, and other public safety-type services for all ages.
"We are constantly working to raise the bar on our services while making it even easier for community members to access them," said Dr. Twin Green, Founder and President/CEO of The Link & Option Center, Inc. "DrCloudEHR will help us to efficiently deliver current services, and support seamless growth as we take on new challenges."
The Link & Option Center, Inc. will utilize DrCloudEHR's Forms Builder, Custom Report Writer, and Golden Thread™ Quality Management System to optimize the solution to meet their clinical, compliance, and revenue cycle management goals.
"EnSoftek is honored to welcome The Link & Option Center to our growing DrCloudEHR community," said Ramana Reddy, President and CEO at EnSoftek. "We look forward to partnering closely with Dr. Green and her team to increase their ability to deliver behavioral health services with DrCloudEHR."
The implementation of EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR solution will enable The Link & Option Center, Inc. team members to participate in the DrCloudEHR User Community, a user network specifically designed for collaboration and sharing best practices.
About EnSoftek Inc. and DrCloudEHR™
EnSoftek Inc. is the creator of DrCloudEHR, a leading provider of Stage 3 Meaningful Use-certified, cloud-based Electronic Health Records (EHR) system to behavioral health and human services and integrated care organizations. DrCloudEHR supports a seamless care continuum within your agency by helping to connect it to a broad network of external providers and patient data sources. Because the solution can be accessed anytime, anywhere, DrCloudEHR enables providers to deliver superior care, improve patient outcomes, and increase overall patient satisfaction levels. EnSoftek specializes in providing diversified enterprise IT solutions to both public and private sector enterprises.
About The Link & Option Center, Inc.
The Link & Option Center, Inc. is a community-based comprehensive behavioral healthcare organization incorporated in 1995 as a non-profit organization that has been nationally accredited by The Joint Commission on Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care and Behavioral Health Home Certification. The Link & Option Center, Inc., founded over 30-years ago, is a recovery-based services organization providing an array of health and human services to children starting at age 4 through senior age and families coping with mental health, substance abuse, and emotional issues.
Their mission is to empower people with quality prevention and intervention services by coordinating and integrating services among systems of care and community resources. The Link & Option Center, Inc. envisions an integrated system of care built on bonded, collaborative relationships. These key relationships promote positive decision-making qualities in youth, adults, and families, enhance self-worth, and foster cultural pride for economic growth opportunities needed to build healthier families and communities.
