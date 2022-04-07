Composition of new group reflects the diversity needed to serve a global industry
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Loyalty Academy™, the educational platform operated by the Wise Marketer Group™ (WMG), has announced the composition of its Board of Regents for the 2022-23 Academic year.
The Board's main function is to monitor the quality and integrity of the educational curriculum developed by the Academy. The Regents sanction all course work, approve all faculty, including guest lecturers, and are responsible for determining course requirements associated with the Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP) process.
The Board also advises the Academy on course fees, new courses to be developed, participant feedback, and all efforts required to maintain the highest possible standards of professional loyalty marketing education.
The returning members of the Board of Regents for the 2022-23 academic year are as follows:
- Graeme Thomson, CLMP™, Chairman Board of Regents and Principal, WMG
- Richard Dutton, CLMP, Managing Director, The Elias Partnership
- Yuping Lui-Thompkins, PhD, CLMP, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Loyalty Science Lab in the Strome College of Business at Old Dominion University
- Phil Rubin, CLMP, Founder of Grey Space Matters
- Margaret Meraw, CLMP, Senior Faculty Leader, The Loyalty Academy
- Mike Capizzi, CLMP, Dean, The Loyalty Academy
Additionally, the Board is pleased to announce the addition of Chayya Bassi, CLMP, Co-Founder of Quick Brown Fox Consulting in Dubai, as its newest member. Chayya fills the seat vacated by the retirement of CM Sashi, PhD, CLMP, Professor of Marketing at Florida Atlantic University (retired).
"Dr Sashi has been with us since we founded the Academy in 2015 and his insights and contributions will be missed," said Graeme Thomson, Chairman of the Board. "But we feel extremely fortunate to have Chayya join the team. She has been instrumental in expanding the Academy's educational reach in the Middle East North African (MENA) marketplace and we look forward to her participation in the years ahead."
The Loyalty Academy offers the world's foremost professional development platform for the global loyalty marketing industry. The CLMP program has certified over 300 professionals in 29 countries across five continents with in-person educational workshops and online/on-demand training platforms. Individual course work is also available online for those who seek a refresher on the principles and best practices of Loyalty Marketing.
"This is a global industry," continued Thomson, "worth more than US$60 billion and growing at a double-digit rate year over year. Education and professional development are key to the industry's continued growth and prosperity. Diversity in terms of gender, geographical representation (3 in the US and 1 each in Canada, UK, New Zealand, UAE), university-level teaching experience, and ethnic background is extremely important to the Board because it reflects the global landscape."
About Wise Marketer Group
Wise Marketer Group operates The Loyalty Academy and publishes The Wise Marketer™.
TheWiseMarketer.com is the most widely read source of news, insights, and research on all topics related to data-driven, customer-centric marketing. The Wise Marketer delivers timely and unbiased perspectives to a global audience of marketing professionals.
The Loyalty Academy provides online education and corporate training to meet the demands of today's digital marketers. The Loyalty Academy offers the industry's first professional certification program via designation of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ (CLMP) to those completing the curriculum.
For details, visit http://www.TheWiseMarketer.com and http://www.LoyaltyAcademy.org.
Media Contact
Mason Hanifin, The Loyalty Academy, 1.844.426.4346, support@thewisemarketer.com
SOURCE The Loyalty Academy