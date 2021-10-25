JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Only 29% of HR professionals say their organization is good or very good at making positive changes based on HR analytics. Moreover, just 36% agree or strongly agree that their people analytics platform delivers actionable insights.
The free research report, The State of HR Analytics 2021, is now available for download. HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to examine how organizations are leveraging workforce data and metrics to master people analytics and increase HR's effectiveness.
Most organizations continue to struggle with HR analytics, but those that excel in this area are more likely to enjoy a number of key advantages. Compared with organizations that are not very good at HR analytics, those that excel in this area are:
- 10X more likely to be very effective at providing insights to top leaders
- 8X more likely to make at least moderate use of predictive analytics
- 7X more likely to often or always integrate non-HR data with HR data
- 5X times more likely to use specialized HR analytics software
- 5X more likely to make at least moderate use of prescriptive analytics
"Measuring, tracking, and analyzing workforce data has become a must-have for today's organizations to continue to use the insights from these analytics in order to build and incorporate more strategy in their HR decision making," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com.
Download the full report which includes details on twelve key takeaways to help HR departments gain insights into how to leverage HR metrics and analytics to support actionable insights and ensure business success.
DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT: https://web.hr.com/1xk5
