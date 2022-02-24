SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maser Condo Sales Team today announced The Condo Experts and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages. The collaboration will ensure that The Condo Experts, which is home to Westside Los Angeles' most experienced condo sales partners, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
The Condo Experts was founded by Brian Maser, who ranks as the top agent in West LA and in the top 1% of agents nationwide. He has overseen more than 400 targeted, high-return remodeling projects, and he advises, designs, and directs most client renovations at the company. A former tech entrepreneur, Maser has founded and sold several future-forward companies, including a foreclosure management system that is licensed to Fidelity National Title and Southland America.
The Condo Experts' unprecedented new sales platform combines the latest in real estate technology, efficient pre-packaging of deals, and decades of experience in the specifics of condo sales, resulting in the fastest, easiest way for clients to sell and buy real estate. This supercharged method is built to push forward the team's already impressive track record. On average, the company closes deals in 16 days or less, while its listings sell at 10% above asking and 6% above market. This is due in large part to Maser's advisory plan, The MASERPLAN™.
"Our roster of hyper-focused local Realtors® will be armed with the latest in data technology," said Maser. "Buyers and sellers will also have access to experts with deep, on-the-ground knowledge of the neighborhoods we work in, as well as our unique condo sales process."
Partnering with Side will ensure The Condo Experts remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Condo Experts with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Condo Experts will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I partnered with Side because its world-class technology and support will allow The Condo Experts to expand our business while focusing on what we do best: providing world-class service and unparalleled results to our clients," continued Maser. "We're here to give clients the confidence and resources they need to make the smartest, most beneficial real estate decisions of their lives."
About The Condo Experts
The Condo Experts is an unprecedented new sales platform, offering clients an efficient, results-driven sales approach they won't find anywhere else. Its agents combine the convenience of today's real estate technology with decades of experience in condo sales to provide personal guidance to each client. The Condo Experts' proprietary system, The MASERPLAN™, has led to more than $600 million in sales in West LA, a listing average of 6% above market, and an average closing rate of 16 days or less. To learn more, visit thecondosalesexperts.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side