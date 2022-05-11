The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program bringing together local melanoma patients, survivors, care partners and survivors. Join the Washington, DC Miles for Melanoma 5k on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Yards Park at 7:30am ET.
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is thrilled to announce its annual Miles for Melanoma nationwide 5K program bringing together local melanoma patients, survivors, care partners and survivors. Join the Washington, DC Miles for Melanoma 5k on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Yards Park at 7:30am ET.
The 5k walk/race will bring together the DC, Maryland and Virginia-area melanoma community with a goal of raising $100,000 in support of critical melanoma research.
In addition to raising essential funds to support melanoma research, this event helps elevate public awareness around early detection and prevention of cutaneous melanoma and rare melanoma subtypes. The Miles for Melanoma program also highlights the importance of sun safety and scheduling annual dermatological skin checks. The Washington, DC Miles local presenting sponsor, INOVA Schar Cancer Institute will provide complimentary on-site skin checks to all registered participants on event day.
The MRF team is thrilled to welcome a wide range of local presenting and national sponsors to the DC event this May. The 2022 local sponsors include INOVA Schar Cancer Institute, Champion Title and Settlements, Braun Dermatology and Captial Laser & Skin Care. The 2022 national sponsors include Neutrogena, Coolibar, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb.
Register to attend the DC Miles for Melanoma 5K event here by May 10th and receive a sun safe shirt from Coolibar!
About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)
The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website (http://www.melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. Find the MRF on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram and TikTok.
