CAMPBELL, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The menswear brand True Classic has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric PLM. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food and beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Founded in 2019 by Ryan Barlett, Nick Ventura and Matt Winnick, True Classic has already made its mark in the world. The company was born of the desire to serve and bring awareness and aid to the homeless veteran community while making essential, high quality and affordable clothing for men. True Classic sells direct to consumer via its website.
As the company experiences rapid growth, integrating a system that facilitates the best in product development and customer care has been vital to its success.
"Rather than letting this growth turn into a problem, we wanted to be proactive and integrate a PLM system early on in the life of the brand," said co-founder Nick Ventura. "We think new product introductions are very important for that growth, and with more products, more stuff floating around, there is a need for organization and scalability with technology. As we integrated ERP early in our company's growth, we wanted to integrate a PLM system that played nice with our ERP to allow us to continue to scale in a very responsible manner."
True Classic's primary reasons for selecting Centric PLM were its unique features, modern technology and gapless functionality. However, there was another element that also played into their choice.
Said Ventura: "So many of our industry peers work with Centric, both in e-commerce and apparel. The roster of companies on Centric's client list are those that we really respect. That was the X-factor in our decision."
Indeed, with more than 550 companies placing their trust in Centric and successful implementations at 100%, there is compelling proof of the value and quality that Centric provides.
"We've been very impressed thus far with the Centric team and are super excited to kick things off and use the platform to the most of its potential," Ventura said.
"We are happy that True Classic has chosen Centric PLM as their product development platform," said Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Getting in fairly early after the inception of the company ensures that workflows are streamlined and efficient from the start. To be partnered with a company whose social mission is part of their identity makes us proud to be working with True Classic."
Founded in 2019 by Ryan Barlett, Nick Ventura and Matt Winnick, True Classic began by producing soft, affordable, high quality fitted tees for men such as crews, polos, v-necks, long-sleeves. They now also create bottoms, outerwear, hoodies, socks, hats, underwear, and more. In their mere 2.5 years since inception, True Classic already has a faithful following with over 10,000 reviews and features in Men's Health, New York Post, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc.
True Classic's goal is to create value for their customers and communities. Their mission inspires them to take direct action and give back, as they focus on making an impact through various initiatives while expanding their reach to more communities, first responders, and families in need. Currently they donate 15,425 shirts a month to homeless shelters and charitable organizations around Los Aneles while also building homes through the Tiny House Project to help scale communities in need.
