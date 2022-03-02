GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Meredith Fogle Team today announced The List Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The List Realty's data-driven, client-focused approach is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
The List Realty was founded by top-producing, award-winning real estate professional Meredith Fogle. With over $290 million in transaction volume, Maryland native Fogle has extensive knowledge of Maryland real estate markets and a track record of delivering winning results since 1998. She is the author of the book "Farming, for Real Estate Agents," has been a keynote speaker at Greater Capital Association of Realtors® Rookie Society events, has contributed to several local publications, and is a real estate podcast host. The List Realty serves buyers, sellers, and renters throughout the state of Maryland.
Partnering with Side will ensure The List Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The List Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The List Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"From the start, Side aligned with our team culture and values," Fogle said. "The partnership will enable The List Realty to continue operating with autonomy and help us improve the lives of more clients through real estate. Side helps us reach new heights through best-in-class technology, support, and more to further ensure winning results for our clients. Through this collaboration, we can now fully devote ourselves 100% to providing the high touch service we thrive on."
About The List Realty
The List Realty is a top-rated, forward-thinking, client-focused real estate company that follows the data to produce optimal outcomes. Backed by decades of experience in Maryland and record-setting numbers, they go above and beyond to ensure they overdeliver with every transaction and leave the client more than satisfied. To achieve this, The List Realty lives by its motto, "We sell more because we do more." For more information, visit http://www.thelistrealty.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
