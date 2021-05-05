ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Milford Bank, based in Milford, Conn., announced today that it is expanding its relationship with HT Mobile Apps (HTMA), to offer the company's entire portfolio of engaging apps: Hip Pocket™, Plinqit, and Banker Jr.
When the Bank launched Plinqit in 2019, the goal was to provide its customers a product that would help them meet their savings goals in an easy and convenient way. Customers of the Bank have embraced the app, and The Milford Bank has consistently grown total Plinqit users month-over-month since its roll-out. The Bank is pleased to report its customers have saved over $250,000 using the Plinqit app. Currently, nearly 80 percent of the Bank's customers have reached their goal, with the majority (nearly 80 percent) creating new goals to continue saving.
Since the app's launch, The Milford Bank has successfully attracted new deposits used to fund new loans, providing growth to their balance sheet and support for the communities they serve. The app enables customers to securely link their Plinqit account to their checking account, set a savings goal, and automatically set aside a small amount of money at a rate and schedule the customer chooses. The Plinqit account opening process is seamless, taking less than five minutes.
After experiencing success with Plinqit, The Milford Bank decided to expand its offerings with Hip Pocket.
Hip Pocket is a platform that engages mobile and website visitors by using social influence and personalized consultation to help people determine whether they may save money refinancing their mortgage. Hip Pocket can help borrowers save money by comparing a borrower's existing mortgage rate to individual peer rates. Borrowers may then discuss, with The Milford Bank mortgage personnel, options that may improve their financial status. This digital comparison tool not only determines prospective savings, but also assists both the borrower and Bank develop a meaningful discussion of mortgage goals and financing options.
"The success we've seen with Plinqit made adding Hip Pocket a logical next step in our relationship with HT Mobile Apps," said Susan Shields, president and chief executive officer of The Milford Bank. "Hip Pocket allows us to be in front of the consumer when they are making important decisions. Using the mortgage comparison tool allows them to see how their current home loan compares to others like them and if the bank can find a better rate or terms that fits their current lifestyle and budget."
"Hip Pocket provides financial institutions a differentiator and competitive edge, giving them insights about their customers while increasing engagement and retention," said Kathleen Craig, founder and chief executive officer of HTMA. "Comparing a customer's current mortgage rate with what is available today encourages customers and banks to talk about money in a more personal way that may help these customers get a better deal while also making informed, sound financial decisions."
About HTMA
Michigan-based HTMA is an innovative FinTech company serving banks and credit unions across the country to easily and cost-effectively introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers. HTMA offerings include Banker Jr., Member Jr., Hip Pocket and Plinqit, the first savings app of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patented Build Skills™. For more information, visit http://www.htmobileapps.com.
About The Milford Bank
The Milford Bank was founded in 1872. The Bank currently operates six full-service offices in Milford and Stratford and a Loan Production office in downtown New Haven. As a mutual institution, The Milford Bank exists to serve the interests of its depositors and communities. The Bank offers a wide variety of banking and financial products and services to businesses, individuals and organizations. The Milford Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Visit https://milfordbank.hippocket.net for more information.
