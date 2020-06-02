LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mom's Choice Awards® ("MCA") has named Animal Island Learning Adventure (AILA) Sit & Play as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services (https://store.momschoiceawards.com/index.php?entry_id=9411). The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.
"We are excited to earn the Mom's Choice Awards GOLD Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval for AILA Sit & Play, an intelligent monitor and edutainment system for toddlers," said Helen Fu Thomas, DMAI Chief of Staff and Chief Marketing Officer. "At DMAI, our mission of lifting humanity and applying our innovative insights to technology helps people learn naturally. Along with learning, we are invested in helping people live better lives with cognitive AI. We have started our journey with our first product, AILA Sit & Play essential virtual preschool program for toddlers, and we'll go on to preschool, then to K-12, and beyond. For us, it's all about the journey and we are looking forward to it."
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators, who are professional educators and parents, in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of the AILA Sit & Play will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.
AILA Sit & Play (MSRP $199) is available nationwide on DMAI's website, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby. For more information, please visit animalisland.us/sit-play/ and follow us on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
About DMAI, Inc.
DMAI, Inc. is building education products and services on a technology platform based on a unified theory of AI. With a growing team of top talent, DMAI aims to be the leading provider of commonsense reasoning and natural interaction with AI-based educational products and services for the good of humanity. DMAI believes cognitive AI and personalized learning platforms can give people the motivation to advance their lives while empowering teachers and healthcare professionals to provide more personalized instruction and care. AILA Sit & Play™ leads DMAI's planned roll-out of at least four other AI applications within the next two years to improve healthy, joyful living throughout all stages of life, from K-12 to elder care. To learn more about DMAI and its solutions, visit https://dm.ai.
About the Mom's Choice Awards®
The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com/