SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the leading cloud connectivity company, today announced that The Motley Fool, a financial and investing services company, has selected Kong Enterprise to help accelerate its transition to microservice architectures and reduce time to market for mission-critical services.
Kong's service control platform – powered by intelligent automation – will enable The Motley Fool to seamlessly proxy hundreds of services and billions of API calls annually across its organization. By adopting a modern API management approach, the company will be able to reduce latency, accelerate development cycles, automate API documentation and improve the developer experience.
The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through its website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show and investing services. To achieve its mission to make the world smarter, happier and richer, the company wants to increase market penetration in the financial information space. This requires a breadth of high-quality content and reliable underlying technology to enable user consumption across digital channels.
"The increasing demand for extensive custom development for various services significantly delayed our time to market and put a huge strain on our developer team," said Nick Travis, site operations tech lead at The Motley Fool. "Kong Enterprise's lightweight, plugin-based architecture, combined with its deployment flexibility across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments as well as Kubernetes, has helped our team reduce custom development by leveraging out-of-the-box policies and streamline development cycles overall. Thanks to Kong and its Kubernetes-native approach, we are positioned to reduce time to market while still ensuring a high-quality experience for our consumers."
Built on Kong's core open source technology, Kong Enterprise is an end-to-end API and service lifecycle management platform that enables organizations to effectively secure, connect and orchestrate their APIs and services. Designed for the modern era of software development including microservices, service mesh, serverless and other emerging architectures, Kong's API platform acts as the nervous system of the cloud – intelligently connecting all of a company's APIs and microservices natively within and across clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more. This helps developer teams create scalable, microservice-driven applications that drive business growth.
"Organizations across all industries are increasingly recognizing the need to innovate and move to microservices-based architectures in order to stay competitive in today's rapidly changing business landscape," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong. "Kong helps innovators like The Motley Fool modernize their digital efforts, stay ahead of the curve and drive business impact that matters."
About Kong Inc.
Kong creates software that connects APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's solutions enable digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.
Media Contacts:
Pauline Louie, Kong, 415-754-9283, 241072@email4pr.com
Jill Reed, Sift Communications for Kong, 241072@email4pr.com