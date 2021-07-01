PHOENIX, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MPC Digital Commerce Event confirmed today that the Global Trends Track will launch Thursday, August 19, 2021, the third day of its 11th annual conference.
Designed to explore global trends and developments in digital commerce, Global Trends Track features a diversity of experts who will explore ESG and post-pandemic trends in financial services, global payments and digital transformation.
Tracy Lai, curator of Global Trends Track, FinTech consultant and Partner at Lystar Group, stated that the event will be free to MPC21 attendees. "There will be a specific focus on customer engagement, digital wallets, cross border payments, privacy protection and overseas opportunities for U.S. companies," she said.
"We're excited to welcome leaders from U.S. Canadian, Asia-Pacific and Europe to MPC21 Virtual," said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, The MPC Digital Commerce Event. "This year's show will present a truly global perspective on the fintech and financial services ecosystem."
GLOBAL COMMERCE LEADERS
The Global Trends Track will kick off with a keynote speech from Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman of The Asian Banker. The Asian Banker is a leading provider of strategic intelligence and builder of platforms on the financial services industry. Emmanuel is a global speaker and expert on financial services industry who is regularly featured on BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, and various national media around the world. In his keynote speech, Emmanuel will address ESG developments in emerging markets and how these trends impact the financial services industry globally.
The ESG keynote will be followed by a panel discussion led by Amisha Parekh, a leader in Sustainable Finance. Parekh held senior positions at BBG and Deloitte and currently serves as adjunct professor at GCNYC. She plans to lead an inspiring discussion on impact investments from a variety of perspectives with panelists Irene Chan, Director of Accounting Advice at Swiss Re, Nancy Matta, Senior VP of Wealth Management at UBS and Dr. Shaurat Chopra from Hong Kong City University.
Mid-morning will kick off the Global Payment Developments session, led by Eagle Yi, Angel Investor, FinTech executive and former head of WeChat Pay North America. Yi will lead discussions with distinguished panelists Michel Tjoeng, SVP Sales & Marketing at ChatLabs, former global head of digital at De Beers and lead digital transformation / digital consumer engagement at Wechat and Tmall, Raymond Qu, CEO of Geoswift Limited, and appointed senior adviser to Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and member of Forbes Finance Council, and Warren Paul Anderson, VP of Product from DiscreetLabs. Panelists will explore the following topics:
- Cross border payments
- How to drive customer engagement more effectively
- Better customer experience
- Digital wallet in global market
- Transaction privacy protection
- Cryptocurrency
"The Global Trend Track is a rare opportunity to see digital commerce through the lens of world leading experts who are driving innovation and change," Lai said. "We look forward to an exciting, interactive event."
ABOUT LYSTAR GROUP
LYSTAR Group is a business consulting and management company dedicated to providing unique top-level advisory services to help companies achieve global success. We help businesses to build in-depth roots in US, Asian or European markets through strategic planning, efficient execution, measured risk management and local knowledge.
Please reach out tracy.lai@lystargroup.com if you have comments on global trends track.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit http://www.mobilepaymentconference.com.
