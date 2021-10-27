CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 30 years, the National Certification Council for Activity Professionals (NCCAP) has been the leader in credentialing for person-centered care that ensures the highest quality of life. NCCAP standards of care are evidence-based and proven to advance the physical, cognitive, and psychosocial well-being of older adults. By tapping Meaningful Measurement to conduct its current job task analysis, which is the formal analysis and the development of the foundation of certification exams, the NCCAP is clearly dedicated to producing quality high-stakes exams by implementing testing standards and best practices. Since 1986, NCCAP certification has ensured that Activity Professionals demonstrate competencies for person-centered care. To become one of more than 150,000 NCCAP trained and certified individuals, visit http://www.nccap.org.
NCCAP CEO Peter J. Illig shared that, "Given their proven track record, we chose Meaningful Measurement to develop the metrics that help verify the positive therapeutic outcomes of NCCAP's social model of care."
Meaningful Measurement, founded by Dr. Surges Tatum, specializes in medical and allied healthcare certification and licensure, offering all services necessary to maintain credible credentialing programs. In 2005, Meaningful Measurement undertook and made the commitment to investigate, and if needed, to develop and support a national examination, which would then lead to certification in the area of Alzheimer care. Thus, the National Certification for Alzheimer & Aging Care (NCBAC) was founded. Dr. Surges Tatum and colleagues spent a significant amount of time and research to identify skills, job tasks, and competencies necessary to caring for persons with dementia. They determined that there is a distinct body of knowledge crucial to competently perform the job of caring for people with dementia. They also determined that there is a distinct body of knowledge for individuals who provide education and training to the caregivers. Two certifications were constructed: Certified Alzheimer Caregiver (CAC) and Certified Alzheimer Educator (CAEd). To learn more about the certifications as well as online training courses visit ncbac.net.
"We are very excited to be working with the NCCAP and assist them to continue to create a large community of educated and knowledgeable senior caregiving professionals." Donna Surges Tatum, PhD, CAE, CAEd Founder of Meaningful Measurement.
Meaningful Measurement is comprised of more than thirty Associates who are specialists in the fields of psychometrics, healthcare, computer science, business, marketing, education, psychology, communication, public policy, association management, and statistics. This extensive individual and collective network gives Meaningful Measurement the enviable resources necessary to provide answers and solve unusually complex problems. For more information visit, https://meaningfulmeasurement.com.
