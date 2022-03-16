PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIHERST is holding the STKF 2.0 from Mar 21 to Mar 27, 2022, with vFairs as the hosting platform. This event aims to promote science, technology, research, engineering, arts, and math (STREAM) education to students, families, adults, and science communicators. Registration for this free event is available through the event homepage.
This is all set to be a fun-filled virtual festival with interactive and educational activities. It will include fun activities such as virtual escape rooms and online scavenger hunts. The event will also include exciting exhibit booths where attendees can deep dive into topics such as forensics, robotics and quantum computing.
Students will also be able to register for various workshops where they will be immersed into various STREAM topics suited to their grade levels. STKF 2.0 will also feature local creativity and scientific ingenuity in order to encourage the youth to be innovative and inventive. The event is set to support local academic development and to create a competitive, knowledge-based economy.
This event, powered by NIHERST and Shell Trinidad and Tobago limited, is hosted through vFairs and will be accessible to the intended audience with the click of a button. In addition, it will ensure that participants are as involved as possible with an immersive online environment.
According to Mrs. Marleen Lord-Lewis, President of NIHERST, "We are indeed excited to host this spectacular virtual event that will showcase the future landscape of STREAM. Our theme, the Deep Tech Revolution, promises a truly captivating experience as "minds and hearts" are propelled into the realm of Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality and BlockChain - all pathways to a digital world. Sci-TechKnoFest 2.0 underpins the national aspirations of a brighter future in which our nation's youth and indeed all citizens are connections within the global network."
Shell Trinidad and Tobago are the platinum sponsors of the event. Eugene Okpere, SVP and Country Chair, stated, "By enabling our future generations to reimagine our world through STREAM education, we are giving them the confidence to make a difference in their local communities. Our sponsorship of the Sci-TechKnoFest is one way we aim to inspire and engage our future talent."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder of vFairs, added, "The Caribbean region is rife with talent and opportunities. Therefore, events like this one are wonderful to see. I'm glad that NIHERST chose us to bring their vision of promoting STREAM education in the region to life."
People who are interested in STREAM education and science communication in Trinidad and Tobago can register for the STKF 2.0 for free.
About NIHERST
The National Institute of Higher Education, Research Science, and Technology (NIHERST) is a statutory body established to promote science, technology and higher education in Trinidad and Tobago under the Ministry of Education.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
