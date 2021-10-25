WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tactis, an omni-channel customer experience agency headquartered in Washington, D.C., is proud to have been selected by the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) All of Us Research Program, as its support center partner. The All of Us Research Program seeks to create one of the world's largest and most comprehensive precision medicine research platforms. Its goal is to build a data resource with one million or more participants who reflect the rich diversity of the United States. Its mission is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs to enable individualized care for all of us.
To contribute to meeting these goals, NIH hired Tactis to transform and operate the All of Us Support Center, to provide help desk and technical support for those needing assistance with the program's website and mobile app, and to field questions regarding the program. The Support Center is also tasked with providing technical assistance to the program's enrollment and engagement partners who may need help with program-related technology platforms.
The Support Center is one of the more visible faces of the program. "We look forward to collaborating with All of Us to bring technical innovation and operational excellence to the All of Us Support Center," says Vice President of Operations, Jessica Jarmin. "Our staff are thrilled to support the critical mission of the program. We look forward to bringing an exceptional customer experience to participants, partners, and the public."
