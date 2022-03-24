An experienced telecommunications executive, Calen Schultz, will serve a three-year term and focus on ensuring all Americans have access to essential voice and broadband service.
WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Lifeline Association (NaLA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Calen Schultz, Managing Director of Community Outreach Partnerships and Performance Culture Consulting, as a NaLA Board Member for a three-year term beginning March 2022.
Mr. Schultz brings over 10 years of Lifeline Program experience serving in various leadership roles, including distribution, compliance, and operations across well-respected organizations in the telecommunications space. In his current role, Mr. Schultz oversees the day-to-day operations of Community Outreach Partnerships, which focuses on education, outreach, and distribution of Lifeline devices to qualified consumers on a national basis. He also currently oversees Performance Culture Consulting, a telecommunication-focused strategic consulting agency that provides guidance on go-to-market strategies, technology evaluation and implementation, strategic partnerships and sales channel growth, and government program participation and compliance.
NaLA Chairman David B. Dorwart said, "Mr. Schultz brings a specialized and unique set of experience and skills to the table that will enable NaLA to drive a higher level of engagement and collaboration with Master Agent Distributors." Mr. Dorwart continued, "Since field distribution channels are such a critical component of Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) outreach, we look forward to Mr. Schultz's work within NaLA to drive engagement and cultivate progress."
The National Lifeline Association continues to focus its efforts on aligning every aspect of the Lifeline and ACP programs to pursue the best interests of qualified consumers.
About the National Lifeline Association (NaLA):
The National Lifeline Association is the only industry trade group specifically focused on the Lifeline segment of telecommunications. We support the four essential components of Lifeline: ETCs & Providers, Distributors, Lifeline Participants & Supporters, and Government & Regulatory Bodies. We are passionate about the continuity and advancement of the Lifeline program, and we drive this vision through our mission to "support the providers, distributors, participants, and supporters of Lifeline through education, cooperation, and advocacy."
