ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factoreal is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the National Sports Forum (NSF). The partnership will help rapidly enhance the NSF's networking and outreach capability through Factoreal's connected, automated, omnichannel customer engagement solutions. The omnichannel platform aims to deliver contextual, in-the-moment, multi-channel marketing initiatives to enhance customer lifetime value in today's hypercompetitive market.
Factoreal is a powerful digital customer engagement automation platform with massive segmentation capabilities, ML-driven event processing, and multi-channel interaction capabilities to help organizations transform their customer engagement initiatives. The unified platform is an industry-best solution to enhance customer engagement and drive digital transformation.
Aditya Dhruva, Chief Executive Officer at Factoreal, said, "Factoreal has designed its next-generation customer engagement platform keeping in mind the challenges every marketer faces. We are excited to partner with the NSF to support their digital customer engagement journey and provide great experiences for their customers and prospects."
Factoreal delivers an all-in-one digital customer engagement platform to empower marketers to build lifelong engagement with their customers. The solution brings together email marketing automation, mobile marketing, social media marketing management, social ad management, customer journey automation, e-commerce integration, personalization & segmentation, and more into one simple, connected platform.
About Factoreal
Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the omnichannel customer engagement industry. With funding from the Mahindra group, Factoreal aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About the National Sports Forum
The National Sports Forum is one of the largest annual cross-gatherings of business professionals in the sports industry, representing a broad spectrum of teams, leagues, agencies, and corporate partners. For more information, please visit http://www.sports-forum.com.
