DALTON, Ga., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate, a leading provider of menu-pricing software for home service companies, will be hosting a live, online workshop lead by Matt Koop, vice president of training and implementation, on April 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST.
The interactive, online course is designed for dispatchers, CSRs and technician trainers and aims to help optimize their dispatching services by identifying target demographics, prioritizing calls and maintaining a daily flexible schedule. The training costs $295 per company, with unlimited slots for attendees.
"At The New Flat Rate, we believe that dispatching is all about putting the man on the money," Koop said. "In other words, it's critical to get your service experts to the right job the first time. From identifying target customers to learning how to prioritize calls, we'll cover the steps necessary to ensure your dispatcher understands how their role, performed correctly, can increase your business's profit."
Along with access to the live workshop, attendees will also receive workbook materials and recordings organized by chapter. These recordings are designed to facilitate team training and, as necessary, retraining.
"Learning and executing fluid dispatching enables you to reduce windshield time and tighten schedules while avoiding any unfortunate overbooking," Koop said. "However, it's not only important for the success of your business. Effective dispatching is also the difference between just okay and wow service for your customers, leading to more service plan subscribers, positive reviews and referrals."
For more information and to sign up for The New Flat Rate's fluid dispatching workshop, visit www.FluidToday.com.
About The New Flat Rate
The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.
