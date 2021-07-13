MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Kerry Peters, CEO and Co-founder of New View Strategies, was recognized with the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award for Business Applications. "I was holding my breath for the confirmation to be sent," shared Kerry when she learned of her award. "Beyond the honor of being recognized by Microsoft for this elite designation, it is especially important to me as I am one of just a handful of women MVPs globally who are focused on Business Central / NAV. I'm very grateful to not only share with the community my expertise with Business Central / NAV, but also to provide encouragement for other dedicated women in our community who aspire to be recognized for their experience and leadership."
As the Microsoft MVP Award Team explains in their award communication, the "Microsoft MVP Award is an annual award that recognizes exceptional technology community leaders worldwide who actively share their high quality, real world expertise with users and Microsoft… Microsoft MVPs represent a highly select group of experts. MVPs share a deep commitment to community and a willingness to help others… These are the qualities that make MVPs exceptional community leaders."
Along with the Microsoft MVP Award, four members of the New View Strategies team were awarded the Dynamics 365 Business Central Functional Consultant Associate certification after passing the new and highly rigorous MB-800 Exam. The MB-800 Exam is the first exam offered by Microsoft related to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, and according to Credly (https://www.credly.com/org/microsoft-certification/badge/microsoft-certified-dynamics-365-business-central-functional-consultant-associate), which issues the associated certification badge, the exam "…validates the skills and knowledge to implement core application setup processes for small and medium businesses. Candidates have applied knowledge of meeting user needs through the Business Central app, including a basic understanding of financial management, sales, purchasing, and inventory." The exam measures competency with Business Central Setup, configuring financials, configuring sales and purchasing, and operations.
As an active CPA, Cari Corozza, Accounting Manager with New View Strategies, is familiar with rigorous professional exams and shared some insight on the effort of preparing and passing the extensive exam. "The range and rigor of topics on the exam is a true test of knowledge for any consultant. It's rewarding that my years of experience as an end-user and consultant prepared me for success on the MB-800. I am looking forward to the continued opportunity to master the new functionality that Microsoft Business Central will continue to introduce." Cari joins her teammates Robb Delprado, Kim Dallefeld, and Shawn Sissenwein in a select group of certification awardees.
Rounding out the list of awards, five members of the New View team renewed their Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) awards. "Given the hundred plus training classes we lead each year, it is critical that we continue to stay current with leading training practices and continue to improve our delivery quality," shared Kim Congleton, COO and Co-owner of New View Strategies. "After completing the MCT program initially, everyone on our team saw improvement in their teaching methods, even those that have been teaching for a decade already. Continuing in the program provides us with the resources, structure, and professional accountability to continue providing top-rated classes." Continued participation in the MCT program requires sustaining one's Microsoft product expertise as well as demonstrating successful delivery of training through the year. More about the MCT program can be found on the Microsoft MCT website (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/certifications/mct-certification).
About New View Strategies
New View Strategies is the go-to source for actionable training and process efficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC) and Microsoft Dynamics NAV (NAV). We believe that every company can benefit from increased efficiency and higher utilization of their ERP software and that it's possible to have fun while learning exactly how to do that. With 65 Boot Camps and classes, targeted assessments, and subscription-based services, we help you solve challenges and drive true operational improvements. Visit http://www.getyournewview.com to see our range of training classes, custom training options, and consulting services.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-view-strategies
Media Contact
Mark Rhodes, New View Strategies, +1 9704600795, Mark@newviewstrategies.com
SOURCE New View Strategies