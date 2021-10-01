LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crypto Llamas NFT, a recently launched NFT website, has begun minting their Crypto Llamas NFT. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are unique tokens that represent a specific asset or goods, especially digital art and collectibles. Thanks to their unique characteristics, NFTs can't be interchanged or replaced with identical tokens. Crypto Llamas is an Ethereum blockchain ERC-721 smart contract. Crypto Llamas is a fairly launched, tradable NFT collection. The artwork that makes up the Crypto Llama's is programmatically generated based on over 200+ different assets. This makes it possible for many thousands of unique permutations.
On the Crypto Llamas NFT website, visitors can find out everything they need about Crypto Llamas NFT collection and more about NFT in general. Crypto Llamas NFT is part of the wave of the future when it comes to digital art that has real-world utilities. Currently, NFT investors can mint their Crypto Llamas for only 0.02ETH (excluding gas fees) at Crypto Llamas NFT website. During the pre-sale period, all Crypto Llamas NFT got sold in less than 30 minutes. Aside from the collectible aspects, owning Crypto Llamas will later facilitate yield farming rewards in the Crypto Llamas DeFi metaverse in conjunction with the upcoming release of the "GRASS" token. Though originally built and launched on the Ethereum blockchain for a solid foundation, in Phase 2 Crypto Llamas will expand and become compatible on additional blockchains including Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and others.
The team behind Crypto Llamas NFT has a clear roadmap to follow. The first stage represents the pre-sale and minting. The next stage starts after 25% of all minted Crypto Llamas have been sold. This is the time to create and build a community of iNFTestors who want to grow their portfolio of digital art that provides real-world utility. In stage 3 is time to get the word out with the help of celebrities who are willing to promote and share with the world how powerful and amazing this community is. In stage 4, members of The Llama Farm will get access to more resources and perks that will help build the community. In stage 5, investors will get swag, more resources, and will be officially a part of the 'Fiber & Camelidae' club. The final stage 6 is reached after 100% of all Crypto Llamas NFTs have been sold. In this stage, investors will unlock the 1st Set of Virtual Utilities and will earn Llama GRASS (Currency) to participate in the LlamaDome.
Behind the Crypto Llama NFT project are Russell Rabichev and Jeffery M. Banek. Mr. Rabichev is a self-taught crypto expert who experienced success by trading Ethereum. Also, Russell is an important NFT investor, creator, pioneer in the NFT ecosystem, digital marketer, entrepreneur Currently, his ambitions are focused on the NFT world. Russell Rabichev is a leading NFT investor, owning and managing highly valuable bluechip NFTs Cryptopunks and Cryptokongz and many other NFT investment portfolios. As the visionary founder behind Crypto Llama NFT, Mr. Rabichev believes NFTs are the next big thing that has the power to change the world. Jeffery M Banek aka The Funnel Doc, is also a reputable digital marketer. His funnels made over 40 million dollars in just a few years. He is a three times Two Comma winner and an 8-Figure Award winner.
NFTs for newbies is the FB group created by Russell Rabichev and Jeffery Banek. This recently launched group is the fastest-growing NFT group on Facebook. This is the place where NFT beginners can learn everything there is about NFTs in a community of like-minded individuals that want to become experts in the NFT space. In this group, they will learn how to make, launch, sell and invest in NFTs.
Media Contact
Russell Rabichev, Crypto Llamas NFT, 8183593898, russell@internetmarketingcompany.biz
SOURCE Crypto Llamas NFT