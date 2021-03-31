CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte Radiology today announces the addition of a new state-of-the-art 3T MRI system exclusively for breast imaging, further advancing early detection capability in the fight against breast cancer. Manufactured by Siemens, the Vida 3T MRI is 2x the strength of conventional 1.5T MRIs and uses a powerful magnetic field to produce images of the breast, enabling faster exams at higher resolutions when required. This new magnet will also allow Charlotte Radiology to run more advanced breast imaging sequences for diagnostic evaluation as well as to supplement screening in patients identified as high-risk for developing breast cancer.
"Having this new, more advanced diagnostic imaging capability will allow us to capture even higher-quality images of breast tissue with greater efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. We will have the ability to detect even the smallest of cancers with precision as early as possible. The earlier we find breast cancer, the sooner it can be treated, enabling the best survival outcome for our patients." stated Dr. Amy Sobel, Section Co-Chair for Charlotte Radiology Breast Services.
The new 3T MRI has been installed at Charlotte Radiology's Morehead Medical Plaza location and will be used exclusively for breast imaging for patients who require more advanced diagnostic imaging. A referral or order from a physician is required for patients to be scheduled. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the breast does not require compression or the use of radiation.
"Charlotte Radiology provides screening and diagnostic breast imaging services for over 100,000 patients each year. Our patients are the primary reason we continue to invest in the most advanced imaging technology available. It's a demonstration of our steadfast commitment to them and to fighting breast cancer through early detection." added Dr. Laura Danile, Section Co-Chair for Charlotte Radiology Breast Services.
About Breast Cancer:
- 1 in 8 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. 1 in 6 diagnoses will occur in women age 40-49.
- Breast health experts recommend screening mammography every 12 months beginning at age 40. Screening can detect breast cancers 2-3 years before a palpable lump can be felt by a patient or physician.
- Early detection is key. Annual mammograms have reduced breast cancer deaths by 40%. Breast cancers detected and treated stage 0 or stage 1 have a near 100% 5-year survival rate.
- 75% of women diagnosed with breast cancer DO NOT have a family history.
Visit http://www.charlotteradiology.com for more information. To schedule a screening or diagnostic mammogram, call the Charlotte Radiology scheduling specialists at (704) 367-2232.
About Charlotte Radiology Breast Centers
Charlotte Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country and has served Mecklenburg and surrounding counties in NC and SC since 1967. Charlotte Radiology owns and operates 15 breast center locations and a mobile breast unit. All breast centers are accredited by the American College of Radiology, certified by the FDA and recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. For more information: http://www.charlotteradiology.com.
