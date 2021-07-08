IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comtrend today announced their next generation Comtrend ACS and Customer Service Representative (CSR) Portal that enables new, intuitive customer support, enhances insights into the customer's network, and increases visibility to quickly solve support issues. Comtrend ACS includes core ACS management as well as new tools to identify performance and congestion points that will affect the customer's Internet experience. The ability to follow a customer's network performance experience from the end user device to the wireless access point, through the Mesh network, to the gateway and out to the Internet gives the CSR unprecedented visibility to the performance bottlenecks and local network infrastructure stability. CSRs can also utilize tools that allow them to review changes to the network historically. This information can be used to support network troubleshooting and explain changes in the local network performance. The end result is reduced service costs and faster-resolved problems by viewing the customer's setup both in real time and historical.
Further updates that provide intuitive and easy-to-navigate CSR support include:
- Diagnostic Dashboard: This dashboard allows the CSR to identify performance issues and patterns of failure at a glance by providing a quick recap of critical systems within the home network over the past 7 days. Performance is represented with color-coded and numbered indicators to easily identify the issues. CSRs can view the events associated with poor performance under the event history.
- AI Monitoring: The AI Monitoring allows the CSR unprecedented visibility to the performance bottlenecks and local network infrastructure stability through overlapping performance metrics.
- Link Quality: The Link Quality page allows the CSR to identify performance issues in the customer's local network infrastructure or a single wireless device through the use of performance characteristics of each connection link. To improve the visibility of the network performance, each of these connection points are measured separately. These tools identify performance and congestion points that will affect the customer's Internet experience.
- Mesh System: The Mesh System provides a detailed overview of each Mesh Node within the customer's local network. Additionally, the CSR can perform an independent Site Survey for each Mesh Node. Site surveys can be used to determine the best WiFi channel to use or identify an over-congested WiFi environment. You can also click the Site Survey button to run a wireless site survey test for any of the Mesh AP devices.
Comtrend North America's Product Manager, Richard Castreje, adds, "Comtrend is thrilled to have partnered with our customers to transform their needs into new capabilities and tools within our ACS that focus on enhancing operational efficiency and proactively solving network issues so that support calls are reduced overall. Comtrend ACS is purpose-built to be graphically friendly and intuitive so that ISPs and CSR teams can quickly become familiar and utilize this system to begin experiencing the benefits."
Comtrend ACS also provides Advanced Reporting and CAF and ACAM options at an additional cost.
Learn more about Comtrend ACS and its latest features for CSRs by reaching out to your Sales Representative or emailing NA.Sales@Comtrend.com
About Comtrend
We know Service Providers. Comtrend has been in the business of supporting Communication Service Providers for over 30 years, and we are proud of our history and the partnerships that we have grown. Our mission is to design and manufacture purpose-built solutions for Service Providers, allowing them to easily provide reliable, best-in-class home connectivity to their subscribers. Comtrend remains committed to offering the latest industry technologies, including Fiber and DSL broadband gateways, wireless and Powerline home networking, and leading-edge Service Provider ACS analytics, management, and CAF Reporting Solutions.
Media Contact
Dan Knofler, Comtrend, 949 753 9640, dan.knofler@comtrend.com
SOURCE Comtrend