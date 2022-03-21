IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a Microsoft Golden partner, PreludeSys offers its Power BI services to help organizations embrace today's data-driven culture to deliver powerful insights, provide better customer service, and drive investments that lead to higher ROI. Power BI service offerings are ample to radically change the way businesses operate—with robust visualizations to help assess the trends and facts in their data—to enable key players to make cogent real-time decisions.
Many industry experts state that Business intelligence enables organizations to accurately analyze and curate data for the growth of a business. For instance, it helps to understand customer acquisition costs, customer buying patterns, and cycles and accelerates decision-making. A proper BI implementation empowers one to understand everything about their business end-to-end, irrespective of the industry. The unique capability to quickly leverage insights, inspect trends, and see it all with unified dashboards is a real breakthrough.
Power BI highlights: Power BI can easily integrate into any technical ecosystem—whether on-premise or cloud—and extract data from various sources and process it in a centralized system. Data visualization can help uncover revenue-generating information and share that seamlessly with internal teams and external business partners.
Power BI has robust data security with proper controls to prevent unauthorized access. Automatic data refresh capabilities in Power BI enable rapid use of the latest data for your applications. Designed to offer agility in data analysis and handling of inquiries, the platform uses a natural language interface and graphic design tools to eliminate the need for technical specialists. Power BI is compatible with Cognitive services such as Cortana and Bot frameworks that offer a better user experience. It even adds audio inputs for queries.
The latest Power BI service offerings bring never before seen capabilities that not only help companies optimize operations and streamline processes but also support a high-performance workplace culture using tools that help keep the employees connected. With instant solutions and seamless accessibility, Power BI empowers frontline users to create a modern enterprise that fits any progressive industry."
"PreludeSys understood the dynamics of our enterprise and delved deeply into our problem areas to provide a tailored solution. They were collaborative and immersive in their approach when conceptualizing the Power BI solution for us, with a focus on providing a seamless and hassle-free operation. They catered to our needs with the right technology and out-of-the-box strategies. With Power BI, we removed complex dashboards and can collaborate more effectively than ever before." - VP, leading custodian firm in the USA.
It is always better to seek help from a reliable partner with powerful industry solutions along with the required experience and experts to evaluate your business needs. Consulting, business analysis, solution design, and execution roadmap are the suggested tools for a successful Power BI implementation.
About company
PreludeSys is a next-gen solutions company with a global presence that accelerates corporate digital transformation leveraging cloud, mobility, Power BI, and data analytics. They understand that all businesses are unique and create tailored solutions for their customers' time-sensitive business objectives. Their approach comprises robust, niche solutions powered by automation and ongoing support to deliver highly configurable business models with a focus on scalability to meet exclusive client requirements. As a valued Microsoft Gold Partner, PreludeSys unlocks new opportunities, provides optimum solutions, and delivers better value to their customers with 100% timely delivery.
Media Contact
Praveen Kumar, PreludeSys Inc, 1 949-208-7126, marketing@preludesys.com
SOURCE PreludeSys Inc