MIAMI, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nice Agent Co. today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that The Nice Agent Co., which focuses on people, not properties, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
The Nice Agent Co. was founded by Carl Christian, who became one of South Florida's top real estate professionals just five years after arriving from Haiti with just $65 in his pocket. Christian has since sold more than $10 million of real estate per year. His additional experience as a mortgage broker associate, real estate instructor, property flipper, and landlord has refined his industry perspective. The Nice Agent Co. focuses on Broward County — including the cities of Plantation, Davie, Weston, Southwest Ranches, Pembroke Pines, and Miramar — but also serves Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.
Partnering with Side will ensure that The Nice Agent Co. remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Nice Agent Co. with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Nice Agent Co. will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At The Nice Agent Co., we believe in punctuality, loyalty, respect, integrity, love, fun, and kindness, and we've always put these values at the forefront of every relationship," said Christian. "By providing us with the world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support that today's industry requires, Side empowers us to focus more of our attention on offering personalized service and creating connections with our clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
The Nice Agent Co. puts people — not properties — at the center of its mission. Its team of agents blends fundamental values of respect and loyalty with a warm, welcoming atmosphere to enrich clients' experience, success, and satisfaction. The Nice Agent Co. is dedicated to providing the most reliable concierge real estate service in South Florida, ensuring its buyers' and sellers' goals are met. This team works until their clients smile. To learn more, visit http://www.theniceagent.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
