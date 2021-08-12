GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the North Coast Health Improvement and Information Network (NCHIIN), a California non-profit providing both health information exchange and health improvement in Humboldt County, announced the selection of NinePatch, the award-winning community health platform built by QS Systems, to serve as the community information exchange (CIE) solution in the region.
"Our partnership with QS Systems and implementation of NinePatch will allow us to execute on our CIE vision," said Martin Love, NCHIIN CEO. "It is a constant challenge for Humboldt County community members to find the services they need to keep themselves and their families healthy. There are many complicated systems to navigate through to have easy and proper access to services."
NCHIIN sought a solution to the coordinated information sharing and closed-loop referral process across medical, behavioral and social health domains, allowing collaborative organizations to address care and wellness from a whole person perspective.
NinePatch is a team-based service coordination platform that builds on the power of Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) to connect three fragmented sectors through simple, visual, and powerful tools. "We went through a comprehensive evaluation of the established solutions in the market, and were impressed with the rich set of functionality NinePatch provides to help solve a very challenging problem. It checked all the boxes for us," Love continued.
"NCHIIN has long established itself as a leader in community-based collaboration, and we cannot be more thrilled to partner with them as they launch their CIE," said Leigh Sterling, CEO of QS Systems. "Our team will leverage their deep understanding of a community's trust, legal, financial, technical, operational frameworks – all critical components for such project's success – to implement NCHIIN's Social Care Network."
QS System's NinePatch platform has been successfully implemented in western Colorado as Community Resource Network since July 2020. In 2019, Community Resource Network won second place out of 114 teams nationally in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's SDoH innovation competition.
For more information about NCHIIN, please visit https://www.nchiin.org/.
For more information about QS Systems, please visit https://qssystems.health/ or to schedule an interview, please contact Rick Curtsinger at RCurtsinger@qualityhealthnetwork.org or at (970) 248-0033.
About NCHIIN
North Coast Health Improvement and Information Network (NCHIIN), is a California non-profit providing both health information exchange and health improvement in Humboldt county. It has a staff of dedicated and experienced information technology and quality improvement professionals focusing on improving the health of the people of Humboldt.
About QS Systems
QS Systems is a partnership between two longtime innovators in the world of HIT and HIEs: Stella Technology (San Jose, CA) and Quality Health Network (Grand Junction, CO). Their combined trust and expertise is currently benefiting clients and organizations in Colorado's Western Slope under the name Community Resource Network, an area known as a leader in providing high quality / low-cost health care.
