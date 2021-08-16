PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced the winners of its fourth annual B2B Channel Performance Awards. The awards were given to brands that achieved the top revenue[1] or secured the highest market share point change[2] in the U.S., according to NPD's B2B Distributor Track and Reseller Tracking services.
The awards celebrate 14 winners across seven categories in the U.S. B2B technology hardware and software markets. This year's awards also feature a spotlight on B2B reseller verticals with winners announced for top revenue and highest market share point change in the education and healthcare verticals, based on data from NPD's Vertical Reseller Tracking service.
"Each year we look forward to announcing our B2B Channel Performance Awards as it is an opportunity to celebrate success in our ever-evolving industry," said Kate Roe-Semyon, president of the B2B technology practice at NPD. "This year's award focus on categories that helped to fuel channel growth over the past year as companies worked through new workforce dynamics, with employees working remote, as well as transitions, with others returning to the office after an extended period away. Our winners are helping business of all sizes navigate today's landscape and for that they deserve this recognition. Congratulations to all of our 2021 winners and cheers to your continued success!"
NPD B2B Channel Performance Awards
Award Winners for Top U.S. Revenue
Category / Winner
- Cybersecurity / Palo Alto Networks
- Work-From-Home / Logitech
- Data Center Ecosystem / Cisco
- Best of the Channel – Hardware / HP, Inc.
- Best of the Channel – Software / Microsoft
- Reseller Education Vertical* / HP, Inc.
- Reseller Healthcare Vertical* / HP, Inc.
Source: The NPD Group, U.S. B2B Distributor and Reseller Tracking services, 12 ME May 2021
*Source: The NPD Group, U.S. Vertical Reseller Tracking service, 12 ME May 2021
Award Winners for Top U.S. Market Share Point Change
Category / Winner
- Cybersecurity / CrowdStrike
- Work-From-Home / Logitech
- Data Center Ecosystem / Palo Alto Networks
- Best of the Channel – Hardware / Dell
- Best of the Channel – Software / Google
- Reseller Education Vertical* / Dell
- Reseller Healthcare Vertical* / Apple
Source: The NPD Group, U.S. B2B Distributor and Reseller Tracking services, 12 ME May 2021 vs. 12 ME May 2020
*Source: The NPD Group, U.S. Vertical Reseller Tracking service, 12 ME May 2021 vs. 12 ME May 2020
[1] Based on annual dollar sales in the U.S.
[2] Based on year over year dollar market share point change in the U.S.
