PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group revealed the winners of its first ever Outdoor Sports Industry Performance Awards. The awards acknowledge the fastest-growing brands of 2020 across the major outdoor categories in the U.S. including snow sports equipment, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service.
The outdoor market generated $6.1 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2020,* and snow specialty brought in $2.5 billion season-to-date through December 2020.** As consumers have sought ways to be active, outside, and practice social distancing both in their backyards and other outdoor settings, camping (+36%), water sports (+19%), and additional areas of the market experienced year-over-year growth in sales.
Below are the top performing brands of 2020 in the U.S., based on dollar sales growth versus the prior year.
Award Winners for Fastest-Growing Brands in the U.S. Outdoor Industry
Gregory - Accessories
BUFF - Apparel
HOKA ONE ONE - Footwear
Dometic - Equipment Accessories
NEMO - Camping
BOTE Paddle Boards - Water Sports
Thule - Snow Equipment
Among brands that comprise the top 80% of supercategory/category dollar volume
"After a truly unprecedented year, we are grateful that despite much uncertainty in the world today, both new participants and existing enthusiasts have found refuge in the outdoors throughout the pandemic. We are happy to recognize the companies that played an important role in meeting the heightened consumer demand," said Jim Kelley, president of NPD's Sports practice. "Congratulations to the award winners. We wish all of you, and our industry in its entirety, a healthy and successful rest of the year."
