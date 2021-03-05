PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group revealed the winners of its first ever Outdoor Sports Industry Performance Awards. The awards acknowledge the fastest-growing brands of 2020 across the major outdoor categories in the U.S. including snow sports equipment, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service.

The outdoor market generated $6.1 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2020,* and snow specialty brought in $2.5 billion season-to-date through December 2020.** As consumers have sought ways to be active, outside, and practice social distancing both in their backyards and other outdoor settings, camping (+36%), water sports (+19%), and additional areas of the market experienced year-over-year growth in sales.

Below are the top performing brands of 2020 in the U.S., based on dollar sales growth versus the prior year.

Award Winners for Fastest-Growing Brands in the U.S. Outdoor Industry

Gregory - Accessories

BUFF - Apparel

HOKA ONE ONE - Footwear

Dometic - Equipment Accessories

NEMO - Camping

BOTE Paddle Boards - Water Sports

Thule - Snow Equipment

Among brands that comprise the top 80% of supercategory/category dollar volume

Source: The NPD Group / U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Outdoor Specialty & Sport Specialty E-commerce Channels, Dollar Sales, Jan.-Dec. 2020 vs. 2019

*Source: The NPD Group / U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Snow Specialty & Snow Internet Channels, Dollar Sales, Aug.-Dec. 2020 vs. 2019

"After a truly unprecedented year, we are grateful that despite much uncertainty in the world today, both new participants and existing enthusiasts have found refuge in the outdoors throughout the pandemic. We are happy to recognize the companies that played an important role in meeting the heightened consumer demand," said Jim Kelley, president of NPD's Sports practice. "Congratulations to the award winners. We wish all of you, and our industry in its entirety, a healthy and successful rest of the year."    

*Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, Outdoor Specialty and Sport Specialty E-commerce Channels, Dollar Sales, Jan.-Dec. 2020

**Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, Snow Specialty and Snow Internet Channels, Dollar Sales, Aug.-Dec. 2020

Media Contact

MARISSA GUYDUY, The NPD Group, 5166252203, marissa.guyduy@npd.com

 

SOURCE The NPD Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.