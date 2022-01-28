PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to The NPD Group, total consumer spending on PC gaming hardware and accessories reached $5.74 billion in 2021, an increase of 25% over 2020. This follows a 62% revenue increase in 2020 vs. 2019.
Year-over-year revenue growth in PC gaming hardware and accessory categories was led by desktop computers, notebook computers, and PC microphones, increasing 38%, 29%, and 25%, respectively. PC microphones, monitors, and notebook computers experienced the highest unit volume growth, increasing 27%, 17%, and 16%, respectively. According to NPD's Future of Technology forecast, 2022 PC gaming hardware and accessory revenue will see a 4% decline, a result of tremendously high volumes for the previous two years.
Digital PC content, which includes cloud and non-console VR content, also saw sales gains, increasing 5% to $7.9 billion. Time spent playing PC games was strong as well. According to NPD's Evolution of Entertainment 2021 report, PC game players averaged 7.7 hours played per week in 2021, up from 6.7 hours in 2020.
"PC gaming continues to offer a wide variety of content, across numerous genres, coming from developers around the world," said Mat Piscatella, games industry analyst at The NPD Group. "It remains the home of game innovation, while providing players myriad ways to engage with the medium. In 2021, the PC platform generated record consumer spending and engagement, further proving that the oldest game platform may indeed still be the industry's best."
