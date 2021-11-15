PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its global industry and marketplace expansion, The NPD Group today announced the launch of Chinese Sports Footwear E-Commerce Tracking Service, covering the sales of international and domestic sports brands in China's e-commerce channels.
Available now, the new service currently delivers coverage of over 30 major sports footwear brands, including international and domestic players in mainland China. Reporting includes sales value, sales volume, average price, channel type, store type, price band, gender, and franchise down to item level.
The NPD Group's Sports Footwear E-Commerce Tracking Service is available to subscribing clients on a monthly basis, giving them more timely access to emerging trends and the ability to react faster to those trends ahead of the competition. Features and benefits of the service include identifying category and brand growth, as well as pinpointing declining and emerging trends, benchmarking, and identifying top-selling items.
Trends in Sports Footwear
The China sports footwear e-commerce market reached $8.9 billion (USD) in the second quarter (Q2) of this year (April – June), a decline of 1% when compared to Q2 2020. The slight decline was due to poor performance of key international brands, while domestic brands gained more than 10% market share with ANTA and Li-Ning both hitting historical high sales in Q2.
"China is an important long-term market for the global sports footwear business. The NPD Group's expansion into this area aligns with what our clients value and have come to expect from us," said Stanley Kee, Managing Director, APAC, The NPD Group. "Chinese consumers continue to spend more on quality lifestyle brands and are showing no signs of slowing down, making it imperative for manufacturers and retailers alike to better understand what's happening in the market not only today but well into the future."
