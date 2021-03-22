PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global information and advisory services company The NPD Group today announced several additions to its Next Generation Platform Development Team, part of its Global Technology organization. A leader in the collection, processing, and delivery of point-of-sale and consumer tracking data in more than 20 industries, NPD is driving continued innovation with new technology to make information more actionable and accessible for businesses looking to understand evolving consumer behavior and the shifting retail landscape.
Chris Layer has been named Vice President, Platforms and Networking. Layer will lead NPD's Infrastructure Technology teams in developing DevOps and ITIL capabilities, as well as the implementation of NPD's next-generation data platform in the cloud. He was formerly with Wolters Kluwer, where he spent the last several years building and leading a large-scale cloud engineering organization supporting over $500M in products across the globe.
Alexander Chervinsky has joined the company as Senior Director, Next Gen Data Platforms. He will lead NPD's Data and Systems Integration team's development of the new platform and capabilities. Prior to joining NPD, he was with the John Hancock Company, where he led its Data Lake initiative. Chervinsky brings with him extensive experience in building enterprise data pipelines and rich analytics across the healthcare and consumer behavior industries.
Richard Vegso has been named Senior Director, NextGen Operations. Vegso will lead the Data & Systems Integration team's development of next-generation operational capabilities. A 27-year NPD veteran, he led the engineering of NPD's Checkout product, leveraging advanced cloud and machine-learning capabilities.
"NPD was solving 'big data' problems before the term 'big data' was coined in the industry. We are now leveraging technology to turn data into actionable insights just as our clients need them the most. It's exciting to be at the forefront of pushing technology to the limit, leveraging cloud and machine learning in a way that impacts so many industries, as well as the consumers who use their products," said Darren Person, NPD's Global Chief Technology Officer.
