PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group presented retail performance awards for the intimate apparel industry during CURVE Connect, on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Awards were given to top performing intimate apparel brands in key bra and underwear segments based on sales revenue during the 12 months ending May 2021.
"It was great to get back to an in-person NPD x Curve Excellence Awards program, and to recognize the outstanding work of the industry's retailers, brand representatives, and innovative labels," said Todd Mick, executive director of fashion apparel for NPD, and a subject matter expert on innerwear and swimwear. "As we saw during 2020 and in the early parts of 2021, intimate apparel has been driven forward by both consumer interest and industry innovation, and those trends have continued into this year."
NPD 2021 Intimate Apparel Retail Performance Awards
Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service and Checkout, 12 months ending May 2021
#1 Selling Bra in the U.S.
Warner's Easy Does It, Wire Free (Style RM3911)
#1 Selling Average Figure Designer Bra in the U.S.
Natori Bliss Perfection (Style 721154)
#1 Selling Designer Sports Bra in the U.S.
Wacoal (Style 855170)
#1 Dollar Growth Designer Bra Brand in the U.S.
Tommy Hilfiger
#1 Digital Native Growth Brand in the U.S.
Adore Me
#1 Dollar Growth Designer Panty Brand in the U.S.
Felina
#1 Dollar Growth Moderate Panty Brand in the U.S.
Fruit of the Loom
