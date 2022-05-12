First Quarter 2022 Sales increased Over the Same Time Periods in 2021 and 2020
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toy industry e-commerce sales in China increased by 8.8% to $1.3 billion (USD) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 (January – March) versus the same time period last year, and 27% from Q1 2020, according to The NPD Group.
The top three growing supercategories in Q1 2022 were Explorative & Other Toys, Games & Puzzles, and Plush, increasing 33%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. Within Explorative & Other Toys, Scientific Toys saw the most growth, increasing 40% from Q1 2021, which was mainly driven by local Chinese brands including Mi Jia, Science Can, and Dream Start.
"The fast growth of Games & Puzzles was mainly driven by Adult Puzzles, Children's Games, and Preschool Games, which could be explained by the lockdown," said Stanley Kee, senior vice president and managing director, APAC, The NPD Group. "Parents needed to use something to keep their children busy, and many adults needed to find something to do to remain entertained while at home."
Sales of licensed toys in the first quarter of this year increased 14.1%, with Ultraman being the top-selling license. Rounding out the top 10 licenses were Mobile Suit Gundam, Lamborghini, Disney 'All Other', Disney Frozen, Mercedes-Benz, Harry Potter, Porsche, Bugatti, and Mini Force.
Looking Ahead
The NPD Group anticipates continued strength for toy sales in China's growing e-commerce channel. According to NPD's China Consumer Sentiment Study fielded in January 2022, when consumers in China were asked how comfortable they felt about their personal financial situations over the next six months, 85% responded positively, saying their spending will either increase or remain the same. Similar responses were received when asked how their personal finances would impact spending on their children, with most parents saying they expect their spending to either increase or remain the same.
"China is the most populous nation in the world with the highest number of online shoppers and retailers; and that trend continues to climb powered by the country's growing middle class as well as its ever-increasing internet access and smartphone penetration for consumers across the country," said Kee. "There is no indication that the growth of e-commerce in China is going to slow down anytime soon, which offers a wellspring of sales opportunities for brands across the globe looking to tap into China's market."
# # #
About The NPD Group
NPD is a global market information company offering data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients understand today's retail landscape and prepare for the future. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Media Contact
David Riley, The NPD Group, 9175435465, david.riley@npd.com
SOURCE The NPD Group