SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What does our QC01 Offer?

You will get to see quantum computing from its beginnings to today, what it is and what

it isn't, who the players are, how you can get your hands on it, what you can potentially

expect in the future, and even how to get a job in the field. This course will introduce

you to concepts without diving in too deep. We will explain how quantum computing

works, and how it works differently than traditional computing based on bits.

We will look at:

● What quantum computing is—a slightly deeper dive into the technology

● How quantum computing and classical computing differ

● A brief look at quantum mechanics

● The hardware levels involved

● An overview of quantum computing models and platforms

● The applications that will thrive

● What the future will likely hold

● How to gain hands-on experience

● What career paths are available

Just how many qubits will it take for quantum computers to reach their potential? When will they enable rolling out

the right pharmaceuticals, establishing the ultimate cybersecurity and cryptography solutions? When will it be able to fulfill the promise of being the ultimate optimization tool? Is there a tool that can tell us how the number of qubits will explode in an orderly fashion—similar, for example, to Moore's Law? Enroll now and gain early valuable insights into these exciting questions!

Media Contact

Bernadette Jamieson, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation, 415-453-9955, bernadette@berkeleynucleonics.com

 

SOURCE Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.