COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio State University's College of Engineering today announced the launch of its first coding boot camp in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the coding boot camp will teach front-end and back-end skills necessary to become a proficient full-stack developer in an engaging online format, including live instruction with industry professionals, webinars with tech employers, and asynchronous coursework with 24/7 access to tutoring help.
The 24-week, part-time program begins on October 6. Enrollment is now open at eng-bootcamps.osu.edu. Students who complete the program will receive a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from The Ohio State University College of Engineering.
"With more than 1 million people in Ohio filing for unemployment in the last two months, accessible and affordable workforce training programs are critical to the region's economic recovery," said Robert Mick, Director of Professional and Distance Education programs at the College of Engineering. "Through our partnership with 2U, the coding boot camp will give people from a wide range of backgrounds and experience levels a pathway to learn the tech skills that local employers need and are vital to the future of our city."
Despite the recent economic downturn, employers nationally and across Ohio continue to struggle to find qualified tech talent. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the U.S. will add 284,000 software developer jobs between 2018 and 2028, a 21% jump. Since the beginning of March, the Columbus area alone saw over 8,000 job postings requiring coding skills, according to data from Burning Glass Labor Insights.
Ohio State is participating in a $3 million Scholarship Fund in partnership with 2U and over 30 universities nationwide that makes $2,500 boot camp scholarships available for historically underrepresented learners in tech who have recently experienced job loss or financial hardship. Eligible candidates include Black, Latino, and Indigenous learners, as well as women, demonstrating both need and merit.
"The Ohio State University Coding Boot Camp is launching at an urgent time to equip workers in the Columbus area and beyond with the skills to succeed in an economy that has accelerated the shift towards digital transformation," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Global Partnerships at 2U. "We are particularly proud to partner with Ohio State to offer scholarships that help make these workforce training programs more affordable for the people who have also experienced the most economic hardship resulting from Covid-19 shutdowns and job loss."
The coding boot camp is powered by 2U's Trilogy Education, which helps leading universities globally deliver market-driven tech training programs. The College of Engineering has worked with Trilogy's team of curriculum experts to develop an intensive learning experience that teaches the skills Columbus-area employers need. The program's curriculum will cover the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure plus intensive training in HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, React, and more. No previous training or experience is required, but applicants should have an understanding of coding basics.
In addition to live online instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework, and experiential learning activities. They will build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. On top of the coding curriculum, students will also receive a range of career-planning services including portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and exclusive access to employer webinars and networking events.
Apply Now
To learn more about The Ohio State University Coding Boot Camp, visit eng-bootcamps.osu.edu. You can apply online or by calling (614) 826-6370.
