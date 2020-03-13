PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bible Society, an organization with more than 200 years of experience in Scripture engagement, is hosting its first online summit on Monday, March 16th. This global online event will highlight innovative approaches to Bible engagement.
Geared towards church pastors, ministry teams, Christian entrepreneurs, church communicators, and even Christian educators, the 3:16 Online Summit aims to share the latest and most applicable ways for individuals and communities to engage with Scripture.
The Future.Bible 3:16 Online Summit topics will explore how innovators are tapping innovative approaches, technology, and digital mediums such as:
- Virtual reality
- Artificial intelligence
- Data visualization
- Mobile apps
- Social media
- And more
"Many people think of the Bible as an analog medium that's antiquated, but the truth is there is a vibrant spectrum of innovation happening today around Bible engagement," Scott Wennermark, Director of Strategic Advancement who leads the .BIBLE top-level domain registry at American Bible Society.
The speaker roster includes over 20 leaders within the industry:
- D.J. Soto, Lead Pastor of the Virtual Reality Church
- Dr. John Plake, Director of Ministry Intelligence at American Bible Society
- Robert Rouse, Founder of the data visualization site, Viz.Bible
- Arnie Cole, CEO of Back to the Bible
- Morgan Jackson, Senior Vice President of Faith Comes by Hearing
- Dr. Mark Ward, Academic Editor at Faithlife/Lexham Press
- Jennifer Miles, Founder of Spoken.Bible
- Dave Adamson, Social Media Pastor of North Point Ministries
- Kent Shaffer, Founder of Open Church and Create Good
- and many more.
The Future.Bible 3:16 Online Summit is just that — a conference event presented completely online. The video-streaming event will take place on March 16, 2020 from 9am-7pm EDT and will be hosted at http://316.Future.Bible.
"Seeing how technology and innovation is being applied to the often misunderstood Bible will shift a lot of people's thinking during the upcoming event," said Wennermark.
Details and registration options are available at http://316.Future.Bible. Tickets are free and can be obtained up to, and throughout, the day of the event on 3/16.
About American Bible Society
Since 1816, American Bible Society has worked to make the Bible available to every person in a language and format each can understand and afford, so all people may experience its life-changing message. One of the nation's first and most enduring ministries, today's American Bible Society provides resources across a variety of platforms, enabling first-time readers and seasoned theologians alike to engage with the best-selling book of all time. For more information, visit www.American.Bible.
American Bible Society is the registry operator for the .BIBLE top-level domain (TLD). The TLD is part of American Bible Society's strategy to increase engagement with the Bible. The mission of the .BIBLE initiative is to help Bible-inspired websites bring clarity to their brand and empower Scripture engagement, translation, innovation, and global partnerships so that all people may experience the life-changing message of the Bible. For more information, visit www.Get.Bible.
Kenny Jahng
American Bible Society |.BIBLE Internet Registry
(973) 960-8800
235976@email4pr.com